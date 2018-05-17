Man shot in Tacoma alley

Emerald Ridge High School senior Karlee Stueckle broke the all-time Washington state record in the 300 hurdles (41.76 seconds) on Saturday, May 12, 2018 at Sunset Chev Stadium in Sumner. She is ranked fourth in the event nationally.
Second baseman Robinson Cano has been suspended 80 games without pay for violating major league baseball’s joint drug agreement. A press release from MLB said Cano tested positive for Furosemide, a diuretic.
Gabby Cazares was a 14-year-old at Hudtloff Middle School in Lakewood. She had a thyroid condition which caused hair loss so she wore a wig to school. Kids at the school bullied her to the point where she would eat lunch in a bathroom.
Pierce County Superior Court Judge Timothy Ashcraft sentences 20-year-old Karly Parker Friday for an Aug. 6, 2017 wreck that killed her friend and passenger. Kaitlin Taylor, 19, died from her injuries several days after the Key Peninsula wreck.
An eruption of the Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island forced residents in residential areas to evacuate. Kilauea is Hawaii Island's youngest volcano, located on the southeastern area of the island.