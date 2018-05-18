Bullying is recurring factor in suicide attempts. The release of '13 Reasons' might not help

With the suicide-themed Netflix series, "13 Reasons Why" back for a second season mental health counselors are bracing for a repeat of last year's concerns.
The show's themes of sexual assault, bullying and suicide was blamed for a spike in clients coming to Behavioral Health at Providence St. Peter Hospital in Olympia. The program's average of 10 clients a month jumped to 80 when "13 Reasons Why" came out last year.
"I hope that's not the outcome this year," said Shell St. Onge, a licensed mental health counselor.
Netflix canceled the show's premiere party, set for Friday, because of the school shooting near Houston. The entire new season of the show remains available on Netflix.
St. Onge's clients range in age from 10 through high school. She also is the program coordinator for Sound Care Kids, a peer grief support group.
The recent suicide of Hudtloff Middle School student Gabby Cazares of Lakewood has refocused attention on the role bullying plays in suicide.
"At least 75 percent of the kids I see talk about being bullied at school," St. Onge said.
The plot for the latest season of "13 Reasons Why" centers on a civil lawsuit. At the beginning of the season, two actors read a disclaimer that warns the series might not be suitable for some people.
The show's content is so concerning that the state Department of Health, along with national advocacy groups, have been mobilizing.
The Washington Mental Health Promotion/Suicide Prevention Workgroup created an information page for parents and others seeking help and resources.
Suicide Awareness Voices of Education created a "13 Reasons Why Toolkit" with the help of 75 experts in mental health, suicide prevention and education. It contains guidance material for parents, educators, youth, clinicians and the media.
Despite the negative effects, something useful did come out of the show, St. Onge said.
"It definitely started a local and national conversation about bullying, sexual assault and suicide," she said. "Anything shining a light on those topics is important. I hope those conversations continue."
Youth suicide warning signs
• A previous suicide attempt.
• Current talk of suicide or making a plan.
• Strong wish to die or a preoccupation with death.
• Giving away prized possessions.
• Signs of depression, such as moodiness, hopelessness, withdrawal.
• Increased alcohol and/or other drug use.
• Hinting at not being around in the future or saying good-bye.
These warning signs are especially noteworthy in light of:
• A recent death or suicide of a friend or family member.
• A recent break-up with a boyfriend or girlfriend, or conflict with parents.
• News reports of other suicides by young people in the same school or community
Other key risk factors
• Readily accessible firearms.
• Impulsiveness and taking unnecessary risks.
• Lack of connection to family and friends (no one to talk to).
What to do
If someone mentions suicide, take it seriously. If he or she has expressed an immediate plan, or has access to a gun or other potentially deadly means, do not leave him or her alone. Get help immediately.
These steps can be effective:
• Show you care.
• Ask the question.
• Get help.
Local resources
• Pierce County Crisis Line: 800-576-7764
• The Crisis Clinic of Thurston and Mason counties: 360-586-2800.
• Crisis Clinic Youth Help Line – Serving Thurston, Lewis, and Mason counties: 360-586-2777 or 800-627-2211.
• 866-TEENLINK (833-6546) for youth 13-20 (for teens, answered by teen volunteers).
• Washington Recovery Help Line 866-789-1511.
• Text “START” TO 741741.
• Call 800-273-TALK (8255).
• Providence SoundsCareKids Program, which can be reached at 360-493-5928.
Free first aid mental health classes
Providence in Southwest Washington offers free mental health first aid training from a certified mental health advocate and instructor.
Free eight-hour classes will be from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. June 16 and June 23 in Olympia (Providence Immediate Care Lacey), June 30 in Centralia (Providence Centralia Hospital).
Pre-registration is required by emailing TonyCloudMHFA@gmail.com with name, phone number, email address and date of course.
