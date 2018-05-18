Police shoot man firing shots at Trump National Doral

A man ranting about President Donald Trump and holding a large American flag walked into the lobby of Trump National Resort in Doral early Friday morning, laid the flag down on the main counter and began firing rounds.
Lakewood says family of slain man are lying

Attorneys for the City of Lakewood say a lawsuit filed by the family of Daniel Covarrubias, an unarmed man fatally shot by police in 2015, contains false claims about the incident that ignore documented evidence.