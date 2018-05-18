1930's biplanes bring mail through Olympia

Three vintage Stearman Speedmail biplanes stopped at Olympia Regional Airport Friday, May 18, 2018, part of a commemoration of the 100th anniversary of air mail service in the U.S.
Lakewood says family of slain man are lying

Crime

Attorneys for the City of Lakewood say a lawsuit filed by the family of Daniel Covarrubias, an unarmed man fatally shot by police in 2015, contains false claims about the incident that ignore documented evidence.