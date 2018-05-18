Curtis triple jumper Lexi Ellis breaks all-time Washington state record

Curtis High School triple jumper Lexi Ellis, an Oregon signee, broke the all-time Washington state record in the event with a jump of 43 feet, 5 inches on Thursday, May 17, 2018 at French Field in Kent.
Lakewood says family of slain man are lying

Attorneys for the City of Lakewood say a lawsuit filed by the family of Daniel Covarrubias, an unarmed man fatally shot by police in 2015, contains false claims about the incident that ignore documented evidence.