Curtis triple jumper Lexi Ellis breaks all-time Washington state record

Curtis High School triple jumper Lexi Ellis, an Oregon signee, broke the all-time Washington state record in the event with a jump of 43 feet, 5 inches on Thursday, May 17, 2018 at French Field in Kent.
A man ranting about President Donald Trump and holding a large American flag walked into the lobby of Trump National Resort in Doral early Friday morning, laid the flag down on the main counter and began firing rounds.
Emerald Ridge High School senior Karlee Stueckle broke the all-time Washington state record in the 300 hurdles (41.76 seconds) on Saturday, May 12, 2018 at Sunset Chev Stadium in Sumner. She is ranked fourth in the event nationally.
Attorneys for the City of Lakewood say a lawsuit filed by the family of Daniel Covarrubias, an unarmed man fatally shot by police in 2015, contains false claims about the incident that ignore documented evidence.
Second baseman Robinson Cano has been suspended 80 games without pay for violating major league baseball’s joint drug agreement. A press release from MLB said Cano tested positive for Furosemide, a diuretic.