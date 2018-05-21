Man killed, another injured in cougar attack

One man was killed and another injured in a mountain lion attack near North Bend on Saturday, the King County Sheriff's Office reported.
KIRO 7 News
Lakewood says family of slain man are lying

Crime

Attorneys for the City of Lakewood say a lawsuit filed by the family of Daniel Covarrubias, an unarmed man fatally shot by police in 2015, contains false claims about the incident that ignore documented evidence.