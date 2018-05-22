Hazmat team investigating suspicious white powder mailed to Pierce County Jail

A hazardous materials team was called to the Pierce County Jail Tuesday morning to inspect a suspicious white powder found in the mail by a county employee. One floor of the administrative office has been evacuated.
Peter Haley phaley@thenewstribune.com
