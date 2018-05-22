Capital golfer Feyrer in contention at 3A boys state tournament

It was a good day for Ryan Feyrer at the 3A boys state golf tournament at The Creek at Qualchan Golf Course in Spokane.
Feyrer fired a first day score of 71, leaving him tied for fourth entering today's final round. The Capital high golfer is just three strokes behind the leader, Graham Moody of Mountain View, who opened with a 68.
Two other local golfers finished among the top 10 in the 2A boys competition at Columbia Point in Richland. Black Hills' Tyler Cassell shot 74, good enough to be tied for seventh place and five strokes back of the leader. Andrew Kim of W.F. West is tied for 10th place at 75.
Other first day highlights:
* Claire Moon of Olympia shot 74 in the 4A girls event. Moon is tied for 11th with five others and eight strokes out of the lead.
* In 3A boys competition, Tim Nail of Shelton carded a 76 and is tied for 17th. Another Shelton golfer, Ethan Pentony, shot 77 and is tied for 24th place with Gunner Nielsen of North Thurston. Capital's Travis Bossio shot 82 and is tied for 48th.
* Tumwater's Chase Fisk (76, 14th place) and Parker Mercer (81, tied for 30th) had strong opening rounds.
