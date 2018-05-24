Simple works for Federal Way's 'Band of Misfits.' Now they're a game away from playing for a 4A state title

In practice this week leading up to an appearance in the Class 4A state semifinals on Friday, neither coaches or players could point to exactly how Federal Way High School baseball got this far.
Eagles’ captain Mark Wright, who is just one of two seniors on the roster, calls this year’s team “The Band of Misfits.”
“This is a group you’d never imagine together,” Wright said. “Just because we’re all so different, but when it came to the team bonding exercises, all the ice breakers, we never had to do any of that. We just came together immediately. We may not look like the ‘proper team,’ but we definitely make it work."
It's been an interesting season for third-year Federal Way coach Arlo Evasick. After fielding the smallest turnout of his tenure, he's learned to juggle players who had baseball ranked second or even third on their priority list.
When tryouts were completed in early spring, Evasick had 17 players. That was 13 less than last year and 18 less than his first year at Federal Way.
And it's a mixed bag of players. He has everything from a committed Division I player in Brandham Ponce, who Evasick said will likely play professional baseball at some point, to a handful of junior college-bound players. He also has a group of players who simply show up for social interaction and friendships.
In a strange way, having players of different skills and commitments forced Evasick to focus on the basics. He took practices slowly, and made sure to emphasis routine game situations.
“Yeah, we have such a variety of guys,” Evasick said. “With everybody kind of having their own ’thing,’ it makes for a very interesting dynamic.”
Take sophomore pitcher Carter Berry. He was absent from the Eagles’ first practice this week because he made the cut for the 4A state golf tournament and was in Kennewick. Evasick said Berry hopes to go on to play golf at a higher level.
Or take junior outfielder Josh Mears. He’s missed a number of practices this year because he has a strict commitment to the school band.
Given the losses of two key players from last season, Gabe Togia (Gonzaga) and Tyler Muller, Wright admitted the preseason expectations and projections weren’t that flattering.
As the season started, they weren’t very high in the Federal Way clubhouse either.
“We were supposed to be just a .500 team this year,” Wright said. “So, to be here after all that says a lot about this team and who we are.”
Take their 12-2 win in the first round of state over Mount Vernon for example.
To that point, Berry had only pitched half an inning the entire season. Evasick handed him the ball with a six-run lead, and Berry, in 3 2/3 innings of work, struck out 10 of the 11 hitters he faced. And Mears went 2-for-4 and scored three runs.
Wright said it's a simple belief that in doing your best and hoping for the best results.
“It’s been about embracing those early expectations of us and believing in what we’re going through,” Wright said. “We’ve put everything into what we’ve got. There has been and will be bumps in the road, but we are able to fall back on one another and embrace that this game is not always about who’s the most talented.”
It's a simple approach that's got them one win away from playing for a state championship, their first since the 2009-10 season. To get there, though, they’ll have to travel to Pasco's Gesa Stadium and go through Richland at 10 a.m.
“I imagine they’re good,” Evasick said about Richland. “Thing is, we will prepare for them the same way we prepared for Battle Ground (for the season opener). We’ll have four really hard days of practice, and just trying to remind them to always compete harder and win better. All there is to it.”
Comments