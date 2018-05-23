Capital’s Ryan Feyrer finishes one stroke behind leader in 3A state golf tournament

So close.
Capital’s Ryan Feyrer did everything in his power to win the Class 3A state golf title at The Creek at Qualchan Golf Course in Spokane on Wednesday, but came up just short.
His second round 69, with his first-day 71, gave him a combined 140, one stroke off the winner Graham Moody, from Mountain View, who finished with a 68 for a combined 139.
On the 16th hole, Feyrer found himself in the trees after his tee shot. He could have taken the safe route, chipping the ball out to the fairway and going for the par. But he turned to his coach and said, “If I can make this, I can win the whole thing.”
He had to place the shot perfectly: Just high enough to be up and over the trees, but clean enough to get over the water hazard. If the ball would’ve hit any branches on the way through, it would’ve been in the pond.
He nailed it, perfectly.
“It’s one of the best shots I’ve ever seen,” said Capital coach Steve Hamilton. “It’s just a tiny window. It wasn’t where the percentages were. It was an all-world birdie.”
But on 18, Feyrer chunked his tee shot, putting him about 235 yards out from the hole. It was a hole that Feyrer had birdied in the practice round, and in the first round, the day prior. This time, he didn’t hit his second shot cleanly, and it trickled off into the hazard. He ended up saving bogey, but he lost the round by a stroke.
“He was devastated,” Hamilton said. “You could just tell he wasn’t certain about the shot. It’ll be a lesson for him, he’ll learn from it. … He hit some unbelievably great shots. It was a really fun round to watch him play. He was focused and determined.”
In 2A boys, Black Hills’ Tyler Cassell finished tied for 13th, shooting 151. Andrew Kim of W.F. West finished 34th, shooting 75 in the opener, but struggling in day two, shooting an 87 for a total 162.
Other highlights:
Olympia’s Claire Moon tied for 21st in the 4A girls event, shooting 155.
In 3A boys competition, Shelton’s Tim Nail tied for 24th, shooting 153, with teammate Ethan Pentony tying for 34th, shooting 157. North Thurston’s Gunner Nielsen shot 155, tying him for 29th.
In 2A boys competition, Tumwater’s Chase Fisk tied for 13th, shooting 151 while teammate Parker Mercer tied for 34th, shooting 162.
