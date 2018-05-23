No, President Trump wasn't in town today. Those 45 motorcycle cops were training just in case

Those 45 police motorcycles and 11 police vehicles blocking Pierce County roads Wednesday weren't doing it for any big shot politician or world leader.
It was all part of a training for when the real deal comes to town.
The Washington State Patrol organizers training annually for the various agencies that are used when a president, prince or other VIP comes to the area.
"It's so important to have everyone doing the same exact thing," State Patrol spokesman Guy Gill said.
Wednesday's agencies included the State Patrol, Tacoma Police and the Pierce County Sheriff's Department.
Recent escort duties have included the crown prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman, in March and the prime minister of Japan in April.
In Pierce County, Chinese President Xi Jinping's motorcade was escorted to Lincoln High School during his 2015 visit.
"When you get into election cycles it can get very busy," Gill said.
Wednesday's training took the mock motorcade from the Tacoma Dome to Lakewood, then to Joint Base Lewis-McChord and then back to Lakewood.
The police will typically block intersections and on-ramps and keep pedestrians from crossing into traffic, among other duties, Gill said. The goal, he said, is to keep both dignitaries and the public safe.
He would not comment on anti-terrorism and other security protocols.
