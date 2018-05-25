Update: Two injured in helicopter crash at Olympia airport

Two people were on board a helicopter that crashed after taking off at Olympia Regional Airport in Tumwater on Friday, according to local officials.
Police and fire crews responded to the crash shortly after 9:40 a.m.
The helicopter from NW Helicopters had just taken off on a test flight when it experienced a mechanical issue, according to Ann Cook, the city of Tumwater's communications manager.
The helicopter was 50 to 75 feet off the ground when it crashed in a grass field at the southern end of the airport.
The two people on board were a pilot and a mechanic. Both men were taken to Providence St. Peter Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, according to Cook.
The Port of Olympia tweeted airport operations were not interrupted.
The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the cause of the crash, according to Cook.
