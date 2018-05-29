Public meetings in Gig Harbor and Key Peninsula this week

The Board of Park Commissioners for the Peninsula Metropolitan Park Districtwill hold a special meeting with an executive director candidate reception at 4:30 p.m. May 30 at the Sehmel Homestead Park Volunteer Vern Pavilion, 10123 78th Ave NW, Gig Harbor.
The Board of Park Commissioners for the Peninsula Metropolitan Park District will hold a meeting at 6:15 p.m. June 4 at the Sehmel Homestead Park Volunteer Vern Pavilion, 10123 78th Ave NW, Gig Harbor.
The Gig Harbor Planning/Building Committee meeting on June 4 is canceled.
The Gig Harbor Parks Commission meets at 5:30 p.m. June 6 at the City Civic Center, 3510 Grandview St.
The Gig Harbor Hearing Examiner June 7 is canceled.
The Gig Harbor Planning Commission meets at 5 p.m. June 7 at the City Civic Center, 3510 Grandview St.
The Gig Harbor Public Works committee meets at 3:30 p.m. June 11 at the City Civic Center, 3510 Grandview St.
The Gig Harbor city council meeting is 5:30 p.m. June 11 at the City Civic Center, 3510 Grandview St.
The Design Review Board meets at 5 p.m. June 14 at the City Civic Center, 3510 Grandview St.
