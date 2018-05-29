Peninsula freshman Linsey Lovrovich discusses big day at 3A state track meet

Peninsula High School freshman Linsey Lovrovich discusses her big day at the Class 3A state track meet.
Jon Manley
The history behind Memorial Day

Military News

The history behind Memorial Day

Memorial Day is a great time to enjoy time with friends and family, but the holiday has a deeper meaning. Check out the history behind Memorial Day and what it's really all about.