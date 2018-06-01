She risked her safety to aid Amtrak victims. Now she's an official U.S. Army hero

A Madigan Army Medical Center nurse who came to the aid of victims after happening upon last year's Amtrak derailment in DuPont has received the Army Award for Valor.
Tanya Porter received the award from Secretary of the Army Mark Esper in a ceremony at the Pentagon on Friday.
Porter, a nurse in Madigan’s Critical Care Department, was driving home from a 12-hour night shift when Amtrak Cascades Train 501 derailed on December 18 onto Interstate 5. The accident killed three people and injured 62.
According to Madigan's Facebook account, Porter "set up a casualty collection site and conducted triage amidst the the wreckage to save injured passengers from the fatal crash."
The award is the highest given by the Army to civilians who risk their personal safety in act of heroism or sacrifice, according to the Army.
"The heroic act must demonstrate voluntary action above and beyond the call of duty," the Army said. "Porter is one of only a handful of people who have received it."
