Man resentenced for Tacoma murder he was convicted of as a teenager

Jose Hernandez was resentenced Friday by Superior Court Judge James Orlando for a murder that he was convicted of as a teenager. Hernandez asked the court to reconsider his sentence, in light of changes to juvenile sentencing law.
Alexis Krell
Sears to close Tacoma Mall store

Sears announced its first wave of closures of unprofitable stores. The Tacoma Mall location was the only Washington store on a list targeting 48 Sears stores nationally.