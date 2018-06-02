More roads now open at Mount Rainier

Portions of state Route 410/Chinook Pass and state Route 123/Cayuse Pass at Mount Rainier reopened Saturday morning.
The passes close each winter. Crews have now cleared Route 410 between Morse Creek and the Route 123 junction, and Route 123 between Stevens Canyon Road and the Route 410 junction.
Route 410 between Route 123 and Sunrise Park Road remains closed due to construction near Crystal Mountain.
Crews are repairing a quarter mile stretch of rough road related to a slow-moving landslide. At least one lane of the highway is expected to reopen by June 12.
