12-foot great white shark spotted near Pacifica Municipal Pier

While on patrol off of San Mateo County, the CHP Helicopter H-30 crew encountered what appeared to be a Great White Shark swimming approximately 100 yards off of the Pacifica Pier.
California Highway Patrol
School shooters: Know the warning signs

Though there is no single profile for school shooters, people at risk for hurting themselves or others often exhibit warning signs before committing acts of violence. Knowing the signs can help prevent crimes and get people the help they need.

Sears to close Tacoma Mall store

Sears announced its first wave of closures of unprofitable stores. The Tacoma Mall location was the only Washington store on a list targeting 48 Sears stores nationally.