Tacoma Rose Society will celebrate its 109th Rose Show

The Tacoma Rose Society's 2018 Rose Show will be held June 16.
Massive Puget Sound drug operation taken down

Crime

More than 35 alleged members of a drug trafficking organization have been arrested this week, part of an ongoing drug trafficking ring takedown across Pierce, King, Snohomish, Skagit and Thurston Counties, according to U.S. Attorney Annette Hayes.