Can Gig Harbor keep its community theater?

Paradise Theatre in Gig Harbor is in danger of closing after a sudden rise in rent in the area.
Joshua Bessex joshua.bessex@gateline.com
A clash of cake and faith

Politics & Government

The Supreme Court has ruled in favor of Colorado baker Jack Phillips in a limited decision. Phillips, who wouldn't make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple, shares his feelings about the case prior to the decision.