Not overly original, but twists and moody energy make 'Hotel Artemis' worth a stay

Supposing …
… somebody got the notion to make a sci-fi crime thriller with a central character called The Nurse. A nod, it would seem, to cruel Nurse Ratched of “One Flew over the Cuckoo’s Nest.”
This iteration, though — a woman wan and wrinkled and played by Jodie Foster — is a compassionate healer. Foster imbues the character with an air of quiet competence tinged with inner torment.
She’s the head honcho (honcha?) at the Hotel Aretmis, a peculiar members-only institution in downtown Los Angeles whose clientele is restricted to criminals who must abide by a few strict rules: No guns allowed on the premises and no killing other patients.
Hmmm, kind of like the high-end refuge for crooks that was featured prominently in “John Wick.”
The Artemis is actually a hospital where shot-up baddies are patched up by The Nurse. But its interior ambience, redolent of decayed grandeur with its long carpeted corridors lined by decorative sconces suggestive of the 1920s, is reminiscent of the ominous Hotel Earle in “Barton Fink.”
Add in a female assassin, limber and lethal, played by Sofia Boutella, who seems to be reprising her character in “Kingsman: The Secret Service,” and Jeff Goldblum as a megalomaniacal crime lord very much in the mold the guy he played in “Thor: Ragnarok,” and it seems like we’re in the midst of a lively round of the game “Spot the Influences.”
Not saying that’s what writer-director Drew Pearce had in mind when he sat down to write “Hotel Artemis,” his feature directorial debut, but that’s the way it all came out.
Set during a single tumultuous night in 2028 where outside the Artemis' walls rioting rages over a critical water shortage, the parts include: the lady assassin slinking about on a secret mission, Foster’s Nurse revisiting her sad back story in in flashbacks, and a wounded bank robber played by Sterling K. Brown desperately seeking to save his more seriously wounded brother (Brian Tyree Henry).
There are a lot of moving parts here, and Pearce fits them together with admirable skill. Originality isn’t his strong suit, but “Artemis” has enough sneaky twists and turns and moody energy to make it a fun ride.
Hotel Artemis
2 1/2 stars out of 4.
Cast: Jodie Foster, Sterling K. Brown, Dave Bautista, Jeff Goldblum, Zachary Quinto, Sofia Boutella.
Director: Drew Pearce.
Running time: 1:37.
Rated: R for violence and language throughout, some sexual references and brief drug use.
Comments