Argument about a woman ends with Kennewick man's throat slashed open

Lyle Montoure and Evan M. Strother argue in this footage obtained from the Kennewick Police Department before Strother ends the dispute by cutting Montoure's neck open with a knife.
Kennewick Police Department
Massive Puget Sound drug operation taken down

Crime

More than 35 alleged members of a drug trafficking organization have been arrested this week, part of an ongoing drug trafficking ring takedown across Pierce, King, Snohomish, Skagit and Thurston Counties, according to U.S. Attorney Annette Hayes.

A clash of cake and faith

Politics & Government

The Supreme Court has ruled in favor of Colorado baker Jack Phillips in a limited decision. Phillips, who wouldn't make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple, shares his feelings about the case prior to the decision.