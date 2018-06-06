Agencies talk about regional drug trafficking busts that targeted the South Sound
U.S. Attorney Annette Hayes and Deputy Puyallup Police Chief Dave McDonald speak to The News Tribune Wednesday following a press conference with many agencies about recent large-scale busts of drug trafficking operations in Western Washington.
More than 35 alleged members of a drug trafficking organization have been arrested this week, part of an ongoing drug trafficking ring takedown across Pierce, King, Snohomish, Skagit and Thurston Counties, according to U.S. Attorney Annette Hayes.
William Pittman appears in Pierce County Superior Court, charged with third-degree child rape and ordered held on $500,000 bail in connection with the disappearance of Bonney Lake teen Lily Christopherson.
A 15-year-old Bonney Lake girl who was missing for more than three weeks knew about the effort to find her and changed her appearance to remain hidden, police said Monday. Lileana “Lily” Christopherson was reunited with her family Sunday.
The Supreme Court has ruled in favor of Colorado baker Jack Phillips in a limited decision. Phillips, who wouldn't make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple, shares his feelings about the case prior to the decision.