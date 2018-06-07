Six more hepatitis C cases linked to Puyallup hospital

New test results from the Center For Disease Control have identified six new cases tied to the outbreak at Puyallup's Good Samaritan Hospital. All those patients received intravenous injections from a nurse who no longer works at the facility.
KIRO 7 News Aggregated by Drew Perine
Massive Puget Sound drug operation taken down

Crime

More than 35 alleged members of a drug trafficking organization have been arrested this week, part of an ongoing drug trafficking ring takedown across Pierce, King, Snohomish, Skagit and Thurston Counties, according to U.S. Attorney Annette Hayes.