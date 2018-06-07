A golden twist on a classic cocktail

New test results from the Center For Disease Control have identified six new cases tied to the outbreak at Puyallup's Good Samaritan Hospital. All those patients received intravenous injections from a nurse who no longer works at the facility.
More than 35 alleged members of a drug trafficking organization have been arrested this week, part of an ongoing drug trafficking ring takedown across Pierce, King, Snohomish, Skagit and Thurston Counties, according to U.S. Attorney Annette Hayes.
U.S. Attorney Annette Hayes and Deputy Puyallup Police Chief Dave McDonald speak to The News Tribune Wednesday following a press conference with many agencies about recent large-scale busts of drug trafficking operations in Western Washington.
William Pittman appears in Pierce County Superior Court, charged with third-degree child rape and ordered held on $500,000 bail in connection with the disappearance of Bonney Lake teen Lily Christopherson.
A 15-year-old Bonney Lake girl who was missing for more than three weeks knew about the effort to find her and changed her appearance to remain hidden, police said Monday. Lileana “Lily” Christopherson was reunited with her family Sunday.