Careening truck crashes into Auburn doughnut shop; DUI suspect arrested
A DUI suspect crashed a pickup truck at high speed into barriers outside of the Donut Star in Auburn Friday, pushing the concrete blocks into the building. The doughnut shop had been hit before, which is why the barriers were placed out front.
New test results from the Center For Disease Control have identified six new cases tied to the outbreak at Puyallup's Good Samaritan Hospital. All those patients received intravenous injections from a nurse who no longer works at the facility.
U.S. Attorney Annette Hayes and Deputy Puyallup Police Chief Dave McDonald speak to The News Tribune Wednesday following a press conference with many agencies about recent large-scale busts of drug trafficking operations in Western Washington.
More than 35 alleged members of a drug trafficking organization have been arrested this week, part of an ongoing drug trafficking ring takedown across Pierce, King, Snohomish, Skagit and Thurston Counties, according to U.S. Attorney Annette Hayes.