Careening truck crashes into Auburn doughnut shop; DUI suspect arrested

A DUI suspect crashed a pickup truck at high speed into barriers outside of the Donut Star in Auburn Friday, pushing the concrete blocks into the building. The doughnut shop had been hit before, which is why the barriers were placed out front.
Donut Star via KIRO 7 News
Massive Puget Sound drug operation taken down

Crime

Massive Puget Sound drug operation taken down

More than 35 alleged members of a drug trafficking organization have been arrested this week, part of an ongoing drug trafficking ring takedown across Pierce, King, Snohomish, Skagit and Thurston Counties, according to U.S. Attorney Annette Hayes.