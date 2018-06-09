One killed in vehicle wreck and fire on Nisqually Road

A man died after being trapped in a car wreck that burst into flames on Nisqually Road Saturday afternoon, the Pierce County Sheriff's Department said.
The two vehicle collision occurred about 4:30 p.m. on the southern Pierce County road, just east of Interstate 5 and south of DuPont.
The sequence of events began when a sedan traveling westbound crossed the centerline and collided with a Chevrolet Tahoe, said Sheriff's detective Sgt. Gary Sanders.
Both vehicles ended up on the west side of the road where the sedan burst into flames. The male driver and a dog with him died in the sedan.
"As that vehicle burned it caught the Tahoe on fire because they were still in contact," Sanders said. "The two individuals in the (Tahoe) were able to get out before the Tahoe caught fire."
The fire erupted so quickly and intensely that others arriving on scene could not remove the man and dog from the sedan, Sanders said.
The Tahoe's occupants were transported with non life-threatening injuries to Madigan Army Medical Center, Sanders said.
