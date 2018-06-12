An overnight break-in and theft at Pao's Donuts in North Tacoma

Pao's Donuts in North Tacoma is back in business immediately after an overnight break-in and theft.
Peter Haley
Massive Puget Sound drug operation taken down

Crime

Massive Puget Sound drug operation taken down

More than 35 alleged members of a drug trafficking organization have been arrested this week, part of an ongoing drug trafficking ring takedown across Pierce, King, Snohomish, Skagit and Thurston Counties, according to U.S. Attorney Annette Hayes.