Detectives searching for missing Olympia girl

Detectives are still searching for an Olympia girl who went missing in March, according to a release from the Thurston County Sheriff's Office.
Emmie Pierce is described as a 5-foot-5, 140-pound white girl with brown hair and blue eyes. She was 15 years old at the time of her disappearance, and has since turned 16, according to a Facebook page created earlier this month.
A flier posted to the page says she also has piercings on her ears, nose, tongue and belly button.
Pierce left her home in Olympia on March 14, the flier says, and has not been seen or heard from since.
Another post on the Facebook page says a meeting is planned for 11 a.m. Saturday at the Regional Athletic Complex in Lacey to gather and hand out fliers.
Anyone with information on Pierce's whereabouts is asked to call detectives Mitch King at 360-786-5517 or Frank Frawley at 360-786-5599.
