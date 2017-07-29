Even if you can’t paint like Monet you can be inspired by his garden

Near the end of July, the thought of summer vacations grows, and if you visit a garden when you travel or notice the plants in a park or other tourist attraction, you can take home a souvenir in the form of a new idea for your garden.
A recent trip to Paris found our group of garden lovers visiting Monet’s famous garden in the town of Giverny, a 30-minute ride from the Eiffel Tower but a world away from the city noise and sites of Paris.
Monet was the father of “Impressionism,” a type of painting that gave the impression of an outdoor scene by using dabs of paint. Monet is most known for his large water lily paintings, which appear like dreamy, floating images in a foggy pond of pastel colors.
His huge, flower-filled garden and pink stucco home with the iconic green shutters has been restored and maintained by a nonprofit foundation in pristine fashion.
Visitors come from around the globe to gawk at the arched Japanese-style bridge over the water lily pond that has appeared in so many Monet paintings. The bright yellow walls of the family dining room and blue and white tiled kitchen remind visitors that this man was not afraid of color — in his paintings or in his private life. (Monet’s private life was colorful as well — but that’s another story.)
If you want to “Make Like Monet” and create a dreamy, romantic garden, then here are some take-home ideas sure to give your garden a good impression.
Plant a “paint box” garden with flowers
Monet liked his colors in blocks and his unique flower garden still displays square boxes filled with different flowers but all of the same color tone.
So you can plant a 4-by-4-foot square of only pink blooms (impatiens, poppies and cosmos) next to a block of different flowers all with blue or lavender blooms such as larkspur, ageratum, and lobelia.
Like colors arranged in a paint box, the flowers are grouped by color and concentrated in a small space. You can even adapt this idea using large containers, each planted with a single color of mixed flowers.
Plant vines and roses on arches for color overhead — and allow creeping vines on the path below.
Monet loved the enthusiasm of vines and roses, so walking down the main axis or path of his home garden means walking beneath a bower of blooms.
He had local craftsmen make custom archways for his pink and red roses and these green-painted arches still support not just roses but also clematis and other flowering vines.
In my own garden, I use an inexpensive arch made from flexible metal cattle fencing bent over a path between raised beds. The fragrant pink rose Zephirine Drouhin blooms at the same time as clematis Nelly Moser, and each summer these pink and lavender blooms flowering overhead remind me of Monet.
Monet also used easy-to-grow nasturtiums at the base of his archways so that in late summer, when the roses have passed their peak, the creeping growth of the nasturtiums pool over the sides of the pathway to give the same look of floral abundance — only the flowers bloom at your feet rather than overhead.
Group cool pastel colors separate from hot “sunset” colors
Monet kept the hot red, orange and yellow colors in a different part of the garden than the pastel blooms he preferred in spring and early summer. He painted every day, and if the weather was wet, he picked blooms from his garden to arrange with fruit indoors to capture natural beauty.
His water lily pond was added later in his life as he added more property to his garden but still he kept the pastel blooms of the tropical water lilies and hanging wisteria separate from bright red and orange flowers.
You might not be a master painter or ever visit Monet’s garden, but your own outdoor space can be a mini masterpiece created to your own liking. This summer, just learn to look at what you like, snap a photo and take home-planting ideas as visual inspiration and free souvenirs.
Marianne Binetti has a degree in horticulture from Washington State University and is the author of several books. Reach her at binettigarden.com.
