Should boys and girls get the HPV vaccine?

The human papillomavirus (HPV) is the most common sexually transmitted infection in the United States. The HPV vaccine, when administered to boys and girls, can prevent transmission of the virus and reduce the risk of related cancers.
Mayo Clinic Aggregated by Drew Perine
How to truly help panhandlers

It is natural to want to help people in need, but experts say giving cash to panhandlers may not be the best method. A better way to help is by donating to local charities designed to work with the homeless.

This doctor from the Cleveland Clinic explains why it's okay for kids to be bored from time to time. Unplugging from technology encourages children to use their imaginations and better their social skills.

Baby boomers are five times more likely to have hepatitis C. Most people living with hepatitis C do not know they are infected. In this video, the CDC recommendation that everyone born from 1945-1965 is reinforced with those numbers appearing in e

Male-patterned hair loss has a genetic component. However, some hair loss can be caused by internal disease or medications. Dermatologists use physical examination, biopsies and blood tests to make a hair loss diagnosis.