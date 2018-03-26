Should boys and girls get the HPV vaccine?

The human papillomavirus (HPV) is the most common sexually transmitted infection in the United States. The HPV vaccine, when administered to boys and girls, can prevent transmission of the virus and reduce the risk of related cancers.
It is natural to want to help people in need, but experts say giving cash to panhandlers may not be the best method. A better way to help is by donating to local charities designed to work with the homeless.
More than 300 thousand people suffer cardiac arrest each year. Doing CPR properly can save someone’s life in these situations, but according to a recent Cleveland Clinic survey, only half of Americans say they know how to perform bystander CPR.
This doctor from the Cleveland Clinic explains why it's okay for kids to be bored from time to time. Unplugging from technology encourages children to use their imaginations and better their social skills.
Burger-lovers are getting the first taste of McDonald's new style hamburgers beginning Tuesday, March 6, 2018. McDonald's is unveiling it's new fresh, never-frozen, made to order Quarter Pounders and specialty burgers in its Miami restaurants as w
Baby boomers are five times more likely to have hepatitis C. Most people living with hepatitis C do not know they are infected. In this video, the CDC recommendation that everyone born from 1945-1965 is reinforced with those numbers appearing in e
Billy Graham's pine plywood casket was handmade in 2006 by inmates at the Louisiana State Penitentiary in Angola, Louisiana. It is lined with a mattress pad and topped with a simple wooden cross nailed into place by the prisoners.
Scientists have successfully created fully grown human eggs for the first time in a laboratory. Researchers say this development could improve fertility treatment for many women. By externally replicating the process where egg cells mature in the
Male-patterned hair loss has a genetic component. However, some hair loss can be caused by internal disease or medications. Dermatologists use physical examination, biopsies and blood tests to make a hair loss diagnosis.
A little boy from Sedro-Woolley, Washington, is helping make a difference in the lives of rescue dogs by issuing passionate pleas on Facebook in order to find them new forever homes. Jennifer McConn’s son Roman went viral in October after she shar