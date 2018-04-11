What to say and what not to say if you think a teen is considering suicide

The CDC reports that “dogs bite 4.5 million people” annually. And one particular group of people faces the threat of dog attacks on a daily basis; letter carriers. Each year, more than 6,000 letter carriers will be victims of dog attacks.
Data from the annual Point-In-Time homeless count in Pierce County shows that 1628 people were living on the streets or in shelters on a given night in January 2018, an increase of 300 more individuals than last year.
The average American consumes over 23 pounds of ice cream per year. Ben & Jerry’s will expand our waistlines further on its annual Free Cone Day on April 10. The company expects to give away more than 1.3 million free scoops.
Need a super cute addition for your Easter table? Learn how to make butter lambs using this simple technique. Lambs are an important element of the Easter story in that they represent Jesus, the sacrificed lamb of God.
The human papillomavirus (HPV) is the most common sexually transmitted infection in the United States. The HPV vaccine, when administered to boys and girls, can prevent transmission of the virus and reduce the risk of related cancers.
It is natural to want to help people in need, but experts say giving cash to panhandlers may not be the best method. A better way to help is by donating to local charities designed to work with the homeless.