What to say and what not to say if you think a teen is considering suicide

Learn about common signs that a teen is considering suicide, and what to say to a teen who may be at risk for suicide and ways to keep them safe. Video produced by the Mayo Clinic.
Jason Boatright/Mayo Clinic Aggregated by Kevin Anthony
The CDC reports that “dogs bite 4.5 million people” annually. And one particular group of people faces the threat of dog attacks on a daily basis; letter carriers. Each year, more than 6,000 letter carriers will be victims of dog attacks.

Vermont has its autumn leaf peepers but Washington counters with spring tulip tourists. Based on this aerial photography, the next two weeks should be heaven for shutterbugs in the Skagit Valley.

The human papillomavirus (HPV) is the most common sexually transmitted infection in the United States. The HPV vaccine, when administered to boys and girls, can prevent transmission of the virus and reduce the risk of related cancers.

It is natural to want to help people in need, but experts say giving cash to panhandlers may not be the best method. A better way to help is by donating to local charities designed to work with the homeless.