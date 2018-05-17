Firefighters rescue puppy after it falls 20 feet down pipe

Americans received an estimated 29.3 billion in unwanted telemarketing calls in 2016, according to a YouMail Robocall Index released this week. The Federal Trade Commission's Kati Daffin explains how to avoid these unwanted calls.
USGS volcanologist Michelle Coombs gives an update on Hawaii's Kilaeau volcano , including the raising of the aviation color code from orange to red due to the severe amount of ash in the atmosphere. It doesn't mean that a large eruption is imminent.
NIDA's Dr. Marilyn Huestis discusses new research, which used the most sophisticated driving simulator of its kind to mirror real-life situations. Results showed that marijuana use impairs one measure of driving performance.
In the U.S. boys are more likely to be diagnosed with autism than girls, but not because they suffer more. There’s growing evidence of a social camouflaging effect among girls with autism that might be preventing them from getting diagnosed.
Male-patterned hair loss has a genetic component. some hair loss can be caused by internal disease or medications. Many women will experience some degree of hair loss throughout their lives, and, unfortunately, it's often part of the aging process.
The Washington State Department of Transportation clears the North Cascades Highway each spring to allow travelers access to the high road that links Whatcom and Skagit counties with Okanogan County. Here are five facts about the highway.
A pod of five humpback whales was spotted Thursday, May 3 in Semiahmoo Bay. They were feeding about a mile and a half off the coast of White Rock, B.C. -- just across the U.S.-Canada border from Blaine, Washington.
The National Rifle Association didn't begin as the political power we know today. It was the poor shooting skills of Northern soldiers during the Civil War that led a group of Union Army veterans to form the group with a focus on marksmanship.
When his Little League coach told him to run home as fast as he could, he delivered in hilarious slo-motion fashion during a game in Walnut, Calif. The video has gone viral. It was posted Sunday and had more than 2.2 million views by Monday morning.
More than half million people have died between 2000 and 2015 from opioids. Today, opioid deaths are considered an epidemic. To understand the struggle individuals undergo once addicted to these drugs, we take a closer look at what happens to your