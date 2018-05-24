Here's what you can do to save water in your home

Water efficiency is the smart use of resources through water-saving technologies and simple steps you can take around the house, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Much of your indoor water use probably occurs in the bathroom.
U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Aggregated by Jim Donaldson
Plastic-bag crackdown causes minimal grief

Local

Plastic-bag crackdown causes minimal grief

Official complaints over the Tacoma's Bring Your Own Bag ordinance were low. The city's customer support service system logged just 22 complaints for 34 businesses from July 24 to May 11 of this year.

Florida deputy saves baby's life

Living

Florida deputy saves baby's life

A Marion County sheriff's deputy in Florida is credited with saving a 3-month-old baby's life after a desperate mother flagged him down when her baby stopped breathing.

How to respond if you receive a robocall

Watchdog

How to respond if you receive a robocall

Americans received an estimated 29.3 billion in unwanted telemarketing calls in 2016, according to a YouMail Robocall Index released this week. The Federal Trade Commission's Kati Daffin explains how to avoid these unwanted calls.

Latest update on threat from Kilaeau volcano

National

Latest update on threat from Kilaeau volcano

USGS volcanologist Michelle Coombs gives an update on Hawaii's Kilaeau volcano , including the raising of the aviation color code from orange to red due to the severe amount of ash in the atmosphere. It doesn't mean that a large eruption is imminent.