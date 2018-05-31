Five Ways to Help Protect Your Identity

Identity theft affects millions of people each year. You can learn how to make protecting yourself from identity thieves part of your daily routine.
Beer in your ice cream?

Kelli Bell, owner of Chillville Creamery in Gulfport, Miss., explains why you should try their beer ice cream float. Chillville has teamed up with Gulfport's Chandeleur Brewing Company to pair beer with ice cream to create a unique summer treat.

USDA asks, 'What's your eating style?'

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Center for Nutrition Policy and Promotion introduces the “MyPlate, MyWins” video series that shows how small changes to what you eat and drink add up. Whether at home or on-the-go, MyPlate can help you find a h

Plastic-bag crackdown causes minimal grief

Official complaints over the Tacoma's Bring Your Own Bag ordinance were low. The city's customer support service system logged just 22 complaints for 34 businesses from July 24 to May 11 of this year.

The history behind Memorial Day

Memorial Day is a great time to enjoy time with friends and family, but the holiday has a deeper meaning. Check out the history behind Memorial Day and what it's really all about.