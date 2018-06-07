How much people make in the marijuana industry

There are well-paying jobs in the medical marijuana industry in the 29 states where it is legal, plus Washington DC. These jobs have qualifications and recruiters. Here are the estimated salaries for jobs in cultivation and production.
The CDC reports that “dogs bite 4.5 million people” annually. And one particular group of people faces the threat of dog attacks on a daily basis; letter carriers. Each year, more than 6,000 letter carriers will be victims of dog attacks.
The Supreme Court has ruled in favor of Colorado baker Jack Phillips in a limited decision. Phillips, who wouldn't make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple, shares his feelings about the case prior to the decision.
Georgia's Peach Festival features the world's biggest peach cobbler, made with 75 gallons of peaches, 90 pounds of butter, and 150 pounds of sugar. But cobbler chef Rich Bennett says one item not in the recipe is the real key.
Whatcom County's maritime weather is well-suited to growing many varieties of berries, and continues to be the top red raspberry-producing county in the United States. Strawberries and blueberries also grow locally and are available at u-pick farms.
Life can be a little scary, especially when you're a fawn trying to navigate a road as a car approaches. Jessie Larson of Bremerton shot this touching footage of the mother's rescue after turning off her car to ease their concern.
Disease cases from mosquito, tick and flea bites more than tripled in the U.S. from 2004 to 2016, with tick-borne illness seeing the most dramatic increase. The CDC says many local health departments lack the tools to protect people.