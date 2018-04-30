Former smoker on her experience with e-cigarettes: 'It wasn’t better for me'

In this video from CDC's Tips From Former Smokers campaign, Kristy explains how she finally realized that she had to quit smoking cigarettes completely.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)
Should boys and girls get the HPV vaccine?

Living

Should boys and girls get the HPV vaccine?

The human papillomavirus (HPV) is the most common sexually transmitted infection in the United States. The HPV vaccine, when administered to boys and girls, can prevent transmission of the virus and reduce the risk of related cancers.

Why unplugging can be good for your child

Living

Why unplugging can be good for your child

This doctor from the Cleveland Clinic explains why it's okay for kids to be bored from time to time. Unplugging from technology encourages children to use their imaginations and better their social skills.

VIDEO: Bikes for Kids

Fitness

VIDEO: Bikes for Kids

The Bikes for Kids program at Marine View Presbyterian Church has refurbished more than 6,000 bicycles for people in need.

VIDEO: 2015 Chilly Hilly

Fitness

VIDEO: 2015 Chilly Hilly

The 43rd Chilly Hilly was Feb. 22, 2015 – a warm day that held promise of an epic cycling season. For many, the ride on Bainbridge Island marks the start of the riding season.

Timelapse shows Kilauea lava lake overflow

Nation & World

Timelapse shows Kilauea lava lake overflow

A lava lake at the summit of Kilauea volcano in Hawaii has now overflowed into the Halema‘uma‘u crater to cover two-thirds of its floor. A timelapse from the US Geological Survey shows 24 hours of activity between April 25-26.