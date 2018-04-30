Former smoker on her experience with e-cigarettes: 'It wasn’t better for me'

Melanie Darnell's husband was traveling for work, her 10-month-old wasn't sleeping through the night and her 2-year-old had an ear infection. She wanted to know how much sleep she was actually getting so she duct taped a Nest Cam to the ceiling.
The human papillomavirus (HPV) is the most common sexually transmitted infection in the United States. The HPV vaccine, when administered to boys and girls, can prevent transmission of the virus and reduce the risk of related cancers.
This doctor from the Cleveland Clinic explains why it's okay for kids to be bored from time to time. Unplugging from technology encourages children to use their imaginations and better their social skills.
Cool footage from the moment Shaquem Griffin was selected by the Seattle Seahawks in the NFL draft. The University of Central Florida linebacker had his left hand amputated as a child, but his speed and skill convinced the Seahawks to take him.
A lava lake at the summit of Kilauea volcano in Hawaii has now overflowed into the Halema‘uma‘u crater to cover two-thirds of its floor. A timelapse from the US Geological Survey shows 24 hours of activity between April 25-26.