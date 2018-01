One of the main reasons we put off cleaning is because it feels like an overwhelming amount of work. So we avoid and ignore it, only to have it become more and more daunting until we eventually break down and end up scrubbing the floors Cinderella-style, vowing we will never again let it get to that point. Yet the cycle continues – until now, that is. It's the beginning of a new year, and with a few quick steps and cheats, your home will always seem spotless without you having to do too much at one time. Keep reading for easy tips for how to clean fast, and the order in which to do these life-changing home hacks!