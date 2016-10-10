Ask Angie's List: How much does yard leveling cost?

Yard leveling, also known as landscape grading, doesn't rank as one of the most glamorous home maintenance jobs. But professionals say yard leveling plays a crucial role in maintaining an aesthetically pleasing yard, ensuring stability after landscaping work, and preventing serious damage and costly foundation repair.
John Schott, owner of Schott Services in Indianapolis, says yard drainage causes the most problems that require his services.
"People will call me because they have a low spot and it needs to be regraded, or the yard slopes back to the house," he says. "I'll take a power rake and shave off the earth until it's the correct grade where the water flows away from the house."
SLOPING YARDS CAN CAUSE FOUNDATION PROBLEMS
Schott says homeowners should take poorly graded yards seriously, since water traveling toward the home can cause serious problems and damage foundations and basements. Poor leveling also plays havoc with landscaping, gardens and trees. Schott levels yards that have lumps and bumps from tree and bush removal, sewer installation, tree-root growth and damage from animals.
"When you remove a bush or a tree, the ground around it will have settled over the years, so you want someone like me to bring in topsoil and level off that spot," he says. "Sometimes I get a call about an area with bad drainage that hasn't had a problem in years. Usually soil has settled or compacted over time, or it's caused by something new like a tree root pushing up dirt from below."
Leveling also plays an important role when installing new landscaping or yard features such as a pool, he says.
PLAN FOR A LEVEL LAWN
David Gibson, owner of Gibson's Grading and Construction in Candler, N.C., says a good grading professional will take the time on the front end to devise a specific plan.
"You could bring in a machine and just hack and chew the ground, but to really get everything correct and build a good base, you've got to go through phases and steps," he says. "Before I do anything, I take a laser measurement and calculate the grade, where you've got rises and falls. With that information, I'll plan the job accordingly."
YARD LEVELING COST
He says the typical grading job takes a few days and costs around $2,500, including materials such as topsoil and sod, but cautions that this number can vary greatly depending on the specific job.
Schott says his grading jobs start at $500 for minor work and can go up to several thousand dollars for major jobs.
"For most residential properties, it'll be between $1,000 and $6,000," he says.
Grading also involves significant post-leveling work, which is generally included in the overall cost of the job. Since it tears up grass to create a smooth dirt surface, the grading contractor must establish a good foundation for new sod. Schott notes professionals should use quality materials.
"Sometimes I've gotten calls from people because someone threw a cheap landscaper's mix in back, and it led to clumping grass," Schott says. "I have to power rake the whole thing and plant some uniform grass." He says good sod costs about $100 for a 50-pound bag that covers about 7,000 to 10,000 square feet.
ASK THE RIGHT LANDSCAPE GRADING QUESTIONS
To ensure the best quality job, Gibson encourages homeowners to talk to their contractor about their methodology.
"Be confident and ask direct questions about the different phases they plan to follow," he says. "You can weed out the good versus the bad. You want someone who is going to measure the job, determine the steps necessary for the best grade, and take their time to do the work correctly."
Paul F.P. Pogue is a reporter for Angie's List, a trusted provider of local consumer reviews and an online marketplace of services from top-rated providers. Visit AngiesList.com.
Comments