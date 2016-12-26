Design Recipes: 10 tips to master the art of the gallery wall

When it comes to displaying treasured art pieces and mementos, many homeowners are electing to embrace the unconventional. Enter the gallery wall.
Gallery walls remain an interesting if not dramatic design display tool in which groupings can be displayed in an attention-grabbing way. Here are my top 10 Design Recipes tips.
1. Repeating the same or similar items together can create a cohesive and interesting display.
2. Don't be afraid to mix items of a different color or material. It can appear whimsical and inviting to use pieces you love.
3. Consider a theme, but don't overdo it. Whether it is elements of a same or similar color or items that relate to a single theme, telling a cohesive story can help make your gallery wall stand out.
4. Go bold. Creating a display that spans a whole wall can make a statement.
5. Consider adding an accent wall. An accent wall can help to make the items placed along your accent wall stand out.
6. Contrast can create interest. Whether it is dark items placed on a dark background or vice versa, introducing contrast to your gallery wall can give you a creative edge.
7. Think outside the box. Gallery walls don't just have to be in entry areas. They can also be introduced in spaces such as home offices, bedrooms or other living spaces.
8. Try mirrors. Mirrors are wonderful elements to display in a repetitive way, as their reflective nature can truly help to open a space.
9. Use vignettes. Vignette groupings of decorative elements as well as artwork and other display pieces can create an aesthetically appealing gallery display.
10. Create a pattern. Patterns, repetition and rhythm can go a long way to creating a truly successful gallery wall. The best tip is to pre-plan the location of your items you wish to display before putting as single nail in the wall.
Cathy Hobbs, based in New York City, is an Emmy Award-winning television host and a nationally known interior design and home staging expert with offices in New York City, Boston and Washington, D.C. Contact her at info@cathyhobbs.com <mailto:info@cathyhobbs.com> or visit her website at www.cathyhobbs.com <http://www.cathyhobbs.com>.
