Tiny houses are big because they're so small

ReMax broker Sonia Grunberg gives a tour of the second large home built by Ruston founder and smelting magnate William Ross Rust. It is now for sale by the Williams family, Tacoma's vintage apartment kings.
Four students and a teacher from Gunsan, Korea, one of Tacoma's sister cities, have made an extended visit at Jennie Reed Elementary as part of the school's global citizen program. Despite a language barrier, they've befriended American students, played games and experienced the wonder of pancakes.
Taylor Mountain Forest near Maple Valley has 30 miles of trails and dirt roads packed into 1,924 acres. The Holder Ridge trail is a good place to start exploring this working forest owned by King County. The trail starts near the trailhead and climbs gradually through young forest of red alders and evergreens. Learn more at thenewstribune.com/outdoors
A Puyallup couple pays $140,000 for a 2,300-square-foot, 3-bedroom, 1941 Cape Cod-style home. The price includes moving the house from its original home in Seattle to a lot facing a golf course on Anderson Island.
Lincoln pulled away from Tacoma-rival Wilson with a 66-55 home victory on Wednesday to stay undefeated (16-0) and move a step closer toward its fifth consecutive league title. But is it ready for the giants of the Metro League — Nathan Hale, Garfield and Rainier Beach?
Puyallup Mayor John Hopkins said a year's worth of hearings and discussions at the Puyallup City Council has produced little tangible progress in solving the city's homeless problem. The council Tuesday night informally agreed to form a new committee to meet with citizens and homeless advocates to formulate new solutions to the issues.