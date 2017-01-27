Tiny houses are big because they're so small

Two tiny houses are on display at the Tacoma Home & Garden Show at the Tacoma Dome this week.
Mantai Chow mchow@mcclatchy.com

Outdoors

Holder Ridge hike at Taylor Mountain near Maple Valley

Taylor Mountain Forest near Maple Valley has 30 miles of trails and dirt roads packed into 1,924 acres. The Holder Ridge trail is a good place to start exploring this working forest owned by King County. The trail starts near the trailhead and climbs gradually through young forest of red alders and evergreens. Learn more at thenewstribune.com/outdoors

Local

Puyallup mayor says not much has been done with homeless

Puyallup Mayor John Hopkins said a year's worth of hearings and discussions at the Puyallup City Council has produced little tangible progress in solving the city's homeless problem. The council Tuesday night informally agreed to form a new committee to meet with citizens and homeless advocates to formulate new solutions to the issues.

Entertainment Videos