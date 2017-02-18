What to see and do at the Northwest Flower & Garden Show

The Northwest Flower & Garden Show, the region’s largest garden show, opens Wednesday at the Washington State Convention Center in Seattle. The show will continue through Sunday (Feb. 26).
Here’s what you won’t want to miss:
Display gardens: 20 garden designers will create temporary pop-up garden displays with a theme of “Taste of Spring.” Designers will incorporate edibles, cooking outside and outdoor room features. Check out the display from Tacoma’s Father Nature Landscapes Inc. and Tacoma garden designer Sue Goetz. Their team project will have a cocktail hour theme with midcentury touches. Olympia’s Nature Perfect Landscaping and The Barn Nursery, with design by Landen Moore, will address outdoor cooking with a pizza oven and a woodsy backdrop.
Tasting Corner: New at the show this year are specialty food companies offering tastes of one-of-a-kind products. Vendors include Seattle locals Belle Epicurean, Tom Douglas’ Rub With Love, Bonnie B’s Peppers and Indi Chocolate. Don’t miss Tacoma’s The Art of Crunch, a food company offering biscotti.
Vendors: More than 350 exhibitors will offer home decor, garden equipment, bee refuge equipment, fountains, hardscape materials, potted plants, seeds, decorative gates and railings, garden sculptures and floral paintings.
Lectures: More than 100 how-to seminars by some of the country’s top garden experts on three stages. Featured personalities include this paper’s garden columnist, Marianne Binetti, as well as Seattle garden personality Ciscoe Morris and Goetz from Creative Gardener. Topics range from edible gardening to pruning Japanese maples.
Container Wars: At 11 a.m. daily at the show, garden personalities will battle in a live-action competition of container plantings. Binetti will host.
Show details
When: 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday; 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday (Feb. 26).
Where: Washington State Convention Center, Seattle.
Cost: $22 at the door or $5 discounted early-bird tickets through Tuesday (Feb. 21) at gardenshow.com/tickets.
Information: gardenshow.com.
