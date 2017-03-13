How would you repurpose an Amazon gift bag?

Somewhere in the stash of gift-wrapping supplies that will outlive me is an Amazon gift bag.
Maybe you've received one of those. It's Amazon's excuse for gift wrapping, a blue, faux suede bag with a gold ribbon that the e-retailer uses to disguise gifts of pretty much any shape without having to try too hard.
"Faux suede" is probably too elegant a description for the material. It's kind of cheapy, plasticky suede.
I can't remember what came in mine. I just remember thinking I'd reuse it for gift-giving someday, which is silly, because anyone who has received one of the bags will recognize it instantly and a) expect that the contents came from Amazon, and b) shame me silently for being too lazy to do a proper wrapping job.
But being the child of Depression survivors, I can't bring myself to throw away a perfectly good fabric bag.
Neither could my colleague Dottie Shinn, who thought a column on repurposing Amazon gift bags would be a fine idea.
I agreed. I just didn't know where to start.
My first stop for inspiration was Pinterest, where I turn for ideas for everything from how to strip paint off door hardware to what shoes to wear with flared pants. This is always a risk, because any visit to the social media site triggers my PIADD (Pinterest-induced attention deficit disorder), and before I know it I find myself distracted by backsplash tiles or cat enclosures.
Pinterest, however, wasn't much help. All I turned up were ideas for turning the gift bags into Mad Hatter top hats or pirate costumes - cute, but not on my to-do list.
(Curiously, my search for "blue Amazon gift bag" turned up a bunch of instructions for making mermaid-tail blankets. They're pretty cute, but I fail to see the connection.)
A little frustrated, I went to my next-best source: Facebook.
I posted a somewhat-desperate plea for ideas, and as usual, my friends came through. Their suggestions:
- Tamara Mitchell, who runs the personal-chef service Dine-In Diva, suggested poking holes in a bag and using it to store onions or potatoes. But not both in the same bag, she cautioned with a smiley-face emoticon.
I think she sensed there are no recipes on my Pinterest boards.
- Maxine Bates suggested putting one of the bags around a vase of flowers or thought she might use one to hold a change of socks after one of her running races. She mentioned a half-marathon. I am in awe.
- Karlie Graf of Graf Growers uses a large gift bag to hold an air mattress and its pump. "It makes for easy traveling and it looks pretty good!" she said.
- Chrissy Phillips DeVono thought of using the bags to hold shoes or dirty laundry for traveling. One glance at her Facebook page told me why she thought of that. It's a veritable travelogue filled with pictures of ziplining, kayaking and what appear to be Rockefeller Center and the Grand Canyon.
Comments