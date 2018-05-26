How to win the war with garden pests without turning to poison

The last week of May is time to snip off the tops of faded tulips and other spring bloomers and take the time to fertilize roses, perennials and annuals for maximum summer color.
And there is still time to add trees and shrubs to the landscape and look for potted roses, perennials and annuals to add summer color.
All the lush spring growth can lure pests to your garden, so be on the lookout for aphids, caterpillars and mites. If you want a more natural way to defend your garden from pests, plant a variety of plant material and encourage birds and beneficial insects by using the least toxic method of control.
The last week of May is also a good time to plant seeds of warm-season vegetable crops, such as beans, corn, squash and pumpkin.
Tomato plants can be planted directly into the warm soil. Tomatoes do best in our climate when planted in the hottest part of the garden with their leaves kept dry. Under the eaves of a house facing west or south, surrounded by brick or concrete that will absorb heat, produces the earliest ripe tomatoes.
Q. I have three dwarf Alberta spruce trees in my front yard. Two are on each side of my double-car garage entry and one is in the middle of the two garage doors. The one in the middle is turning brown. The ones on the sides are a bit brown. What is wrong? I do water a lot. C.R. , Seattle
A. The clue to this mystery is that the middle shrub, surrounded by the most concrete, is the most brown. That tells me it could be a mite infection.
Mites invade spruce in hot weather, but the damage can show up a year later.
Look for fine webs on the spruce. If you see webbing, you can sometimes save the shrub by spraying a strong jet of water into the spruce several times a week for three weeks to dislodge the protective webs and disturb the mite colony.
The shrubs could also be suffering from not enough water and again the middle shrub will be the most stressed due to the smaller area for soil and roots.
If you decide on the shovel solution (dig them out), you might want to use large containers in the area rather than planting directly into the ground. Then fill the pots with heat-resistant sedums, succulents, lavenders and geraniums.
Q. How do I stop the rabbits from nibbling my plants? My neighbors have a dog and no rabbits. I do not want a dog as we travel a lot. Are there any other ways to banish the bunnies? J.K. Olympia
A. Rabbits are hard to control once the population in a neighborhood explodes, but a good fence and a lot of red pepper flakes are two solutions that have worked for some gardeners.
Rabbits can dig, so you will need to bury a wire fence at least a foot underground to keep bunnies from a fenced garden area.
Red pepper spray (available from garden centers) or red pepper powder or even chili seasoning sprinkled on their favorite plants can retrain rabbits to dine elsewhere — at least for a while. Pepper sprays, pepper flakes and other commercial animal repellents must be reapplied after it rains.
Doggone it — you might need to make friends with neighbor’s dog and have him over for some extended visits.
Q. Help! My neighbor says I have “plant lice” on my roses. I do see small green bugs, but I do not want my neighbor to spray my plants. Is it possible to have roses without spraying these bugs? W.R., email
A. Yes, your rose plants can produce blooms despite the aphid.
Plant lice is just a more creepy sounding name for common aphid, a soft-bodied insect that sucks the juice from your rose plants. Control of aphid on a few rose plants is simple.
Pinch or squish the aphid colonies when you see them on the new growth. Rub the tips of the rose buds before they open and fold an aphid-infested leaf in half and rub the leaf halves together to destroy the aphid on the back of the foliage.
The advantage of pinching aphids is that you will alert all the lady bugs and other aphid eaters and they will move in and finish the job for you. Insects communicate and, just as buzzards find a dying rabbit, lady bugs find injured aphid.
You can use a strong jet of water on the foliage and buds to wash off the plant lice. In our climate, aphids on roses can be annoying but they rarely kill a rose plant because beneficial insects and birds soon feast on heavy aphid populations — even if you do nothing at all.
