12 things to remember when growing roses in Western Washington

June is coming up roses in Western Washington, and over the years the one thing experienced gardeners know is some roses do well here in our rainy climate and some just disappoint.
In general, roses with fewer petals tend to handle the rain best, as they will still open instead of becoming soggy lumps on the plant.
The other truth is pink roses with no fragrance are the most disease-resistant roses. (Think pink with no stink.) This is because a genetic link brings not only a lack of fragrance and pink petals, but also an inherited resistance to black spot disease.
This explains the popularity of the tall pink rose, Queen Elizabeth; the short bushy rose, the Fairy; the Peace rose and all the great landscape roses such as the Flower Carpet Rose, Dream roses, Bonica and Carefree Wonder.
Here are the most asked rose questions over the years:
Q. Can I grow roses in a container? I no longer have a garden to plant in but do have a sunny patio. If the answer is yes, how big of a container do roses need? P.O., Renton.
A. Yes, you can contain the enthusiasm of a blooming rose plant but roses have deep roots and they do best in a container at least two feet deep and two feet wide. Fill the pot with potting soil and add a shovel of compost and mix well.
You can transplant a potted rose in full bloom from the nursery into your patio container even in mid-summer and still enjoy flowers until frost.
The secret is to soak the soil before you remove the new rose from the nursery pot, then replant at the exact same level it was growing before you moved it into the larger container. Add some slow-release plant food on top of the soil and keep the new soil moist as the rose becomes established in the new pot.
Don’t freak out if the flowers drop off the first few weeks after the transplant. Prune off faded blooms and stems and wait for new growth. Once you see fresh shoots you can fertilize with a liquid plant food and enjoy the next wave of blooms.
Q. I planted a new rose plant this spring. It looks great. How much and how often must I fertilize? K.L. Enumclaw.
A. Roses are gluttons for nutrients, so for the most blooms feed three times a year.
Use a slow-release plant food in early spring, then fertilize with an all-purpose or rose and flower food in May when you see signs of blooms and again in mid-summer to stimulate a second flush of flowers.
One thing to remember: A newly transplanted rose, tree or shrub does not want to be force-fed a big meal. (Do you feel like feasting after a major operation?)
Use a slow-release food such as Osmocote, alfalfa pellets or compost right after planting to avoid burning new roots. Feed with a fast-acting liquid or granular fertilizer once you see new flower buds.
Once established, some roses will do just fine with only a single application of fertilizer in the spring. Feeding three times a year is necessary only for maximum growth and blooms.
Q. I would like a climbing rose to grow over an arbor. What variety do you recommend? W., email.
A. It all depends on the size and sun exposure of the arbor.
The happiest climber each June is New Dawn, a repeat-blooming, pale pink rose growing to 15 feet.
For fragrance, go with the large flowering David Austin climbing rose called Constance Spry. It's a very hardy rose but is not a good repeat bloomer.
In partial shade, the deep pink Zephirine Dauphlin rose has fragrance and no thorns, making it easy to weave in and out of an arbor. I combine my climbing Zephrine rose with Nelly Moser clematis for a big show of blooms on an arbor that gets only half day of sun.
