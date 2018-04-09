Is it prime time for tulips?

Another harrowing road rage incident captured on video shows a suspect ramming his vehicle into a motorcyclist in Sarasota, Fla. recently. A witness said that the motorist threw change at the biker, who is recovering from his injuries.
The new trailer for Solo: A Star Wars Story. Through a series of daring escapades, young Han Solo meets his future co-pilot Chewbacca and encounters the notorious gambler Lando Calrissian. The film is in theaters May 25.
Volunteers at the Procession of the Species workshop use mussels and barnacles made of clay to create faux dock pilings that will be incorporated onto a float demonstrating the impacts of sea level rise at Olympia's iconic event on April 28.
Glen Whitton tours his devastated Federal Way home following a violent standoff Wednesday between police and a hit-and-run suspect that ran into the property. The confrontation ended 12 hours later with the suspect's death.