Crossing the U.S.-Canada border? Where's what you need to know

Whatcom County has 5 border crossings into Canada, including one of the busiest in the U.S. If you're traveling to British Columbia, here's what you need to know.
Jim Donaldson
Monkey see, monkey do

Entertainment

Take a look at this humorous progression of enrichment moments with Bolingo and his animal care specialist, Rachel, at Busch Gardens in Tampa, Fla.

Is it prime time for tulips?

Travel

Vermont has its autumn leaf peepers but Washington counters with spring tulip tourists. Based on this aerial photography, the next two weeks should be heaven for shutterbugs in the Skagit Valley.