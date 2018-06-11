Disney: 'Star Wars' land village will be called Black Spire Outpost

When Walt Disney World visitors go to Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge next year, they'll be able to visit the village of Black Spire Outpost via Disney's Hollywood Studios theme park.
That's the latest incremental news about the under-construction land. Walt Disney Co. recently announced that the Star Wars area will open in late fall of 2019 at Hollywood Studios and debut in Disneyland next summer.
The Black Spire Outpost update came out of a panel discussion held during Star Wars: Galactic Nights, an after-hours, extra-ticket event held at Hollywood Studios.
Fans had already been told that the Galaxy's Edge planet was going to be Batuu, and Black Spire, the story goes, is the largest settlement on that planet.
"Off the beaten path, this outpost has become a haven for the galaxy's most colorful – and notorious – characters," explains Imagineer Scott Trowbridge, supervisor of the project, on a post on the official Disney Parks Blog.
"Widely known for the petrified remains of its once towering ancient trees, the spires now stand guard across the river valleys and plains and have long captured the imagination of travelers to this planet," he writes. "To the first settlers, these petrified spires became more than just landmarks; they became the heart of the outpost itself."
Disney also released two new conceptual images of Galaxy's Edge that show off the spires in question.
Among the elements of the 14-acre Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge will be an attraction that lets visitors control the Millennium Falcon and one that puts riders in the midst of a battle between the Resistance and the First Order. Disney is also planning an immersive "Star Wars" hotel.
The project is part of an extensive remodeling of Hollywood Studios. The most imminent new feature will be Toy Story Land, which is set to open to the public on June 30.
