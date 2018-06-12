Sea-Tac's Wi-Fi rated fastest link of any airport in North America

Sea-Tac Airport's complimentary WI-FI connection took the top place in a new ranking of North American airports.
SeaTac more than doubled its download speed from last year, reaching 103 megabits per second, according to the ranking by the software firm Ookla LLC, which runs the site Speedtest.net.
Denver, which topped the list the past two years, came in second at 78.7 Mbps. The slowest Wi-Fi speeds were in Toronto and Montreal, with download speeds of 7.1 and 6.4 Mbps, respectively, Ookla said. The two Canadian entrants improved on their speeds from 2017.
The data are from tests conducted on Speedtest.net from January to April by computers logged onto the airports' Wi-Fi network. The ranking does not include airports that charge for Wi-Fi access.
Dallas-Fort Worth, Detroit and Miami saw speed declines ranging from 26 percent to 59 percent over the past year, according to Ookla, with Detroit's performance declining the most in the surveyed group. Dallas and Miami are hubs for American Airlines, while Detroit is a hub for Delta Air Lines.
The world's busiest airport — and Delta's largest hub — Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta saw the largest one-year improvement in speed, jumping to 59.6 Mbps from 2.7 Mbps, according to the survey data.
LaGuardia fared the best of the three major New York-area airports, clocking a speed of 28.5 Mbps, good enough for 10th place on the list.
Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community.
Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today.
Comments