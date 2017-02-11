Man dies after suffering medical emergency while driving

A 70-year-old man died Saturday after suffering a medical emergency while driving on U.S. Route 101 near Olympia, according to a statement released by the Washington State Patrol.
Jerry Wilson was traveling southbound near the intersection with Steamboat Island Road when he suffered the medical emergency. His 2010 Hyundai Genesis drifted across the second lane, struck a cable barrier and came to rest in the center median. Wilson was wearing a seat belt and alcohol was not involved according the report.
